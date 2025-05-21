"Operation Sindoor is a proud moment for our country," says Dalip Tahil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Actor Dalip Tahil praised the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "First of all, I would like to offer my condolences to the people who died in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Operation Sindoor is a proud moment for our country, our people and India."

He lauded the government, saying, "It is because our government has shown courage this time. In the last terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, our people, especially the police officers and the young police officers, were killed. Even then, the government did not respond.

It is not that our army did not have the strength. The only difference was that the government did not have the courage. This time, the government has shown courage and has given permission to the army. And we are seeing its impact in Operation Sindoor. And the credit for this goes to our respected Prime Minister, Narendra Damodardas Modi."

On talking about the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors being blocked in the country, he shared, "The situation is such that it is obvious that it is not possible for them to come and work here."

However, he emphasised, "But where there is an exchange of artists, I think it should always be there. And there should be a cultural exchange. But for that, an environment is also needed. I also believe that it is not that, no matter what they do, we should continue to increase our relationships. So, for now, we fully support the government's decision. And until this situation is resolved, and the Pakistan government and its army do not understand that they cannot terrorise, till then this distance will remain in the relationship, and it should remain."

Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, as per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm, as per the press release.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture.

Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains. In every single domain of Operation Sindoor there was operational synergy between the forces and fully supported by the Government, agencies and departments.

The operation unfolded across land, air, and seaa seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

