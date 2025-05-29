"Operation Sindoor is the answer to what Pakistan has done..," says Mukesh Khanna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna showed his support for Operation Sindoor and said that it has "not stopped yet, and it is still going on.."

He took part in the Bharat Zindabad Yatra, organised by RPI Ramdas Athawale, following the success of Operation Sindoor. The party held a rally following India's successful campaign against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

While participating in 'Bharat Zindabad Yatra,' Mukesh Khanna told ANI, "All Hindus across the country should do what Ramdas Athwale has done. 'Pakistan Murdabad' should be echoed everywhere. Operation Sindoor is the answer to what Pakistan has done in Pahalgam."

"Operation Sindoor has not stopped yet, and it is still going on... There is a lot to do. If you achieve one thing, that is, the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, everyone will praise you," he added.

On questions raised by opposition leaders, he said, "I'd say they are not patriots... They have to speak against whatever the BJP does... Vo log murkh hai jo keh rahe Operation Sindoor nahi hona chahiye tha (Those are idiots who are saying that the Operation Sindoor should not be done).."

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, as per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage. Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm, as per the press release.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor