'Oppenheimer' bags Critics Choice Awards for Best Editing, Best Cinematography

California [US], January 15 : Director Christopher Nolan's much-acclaimed biopic film 'Oppenheimer' won awards for Best Editing and Best Cinematography at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Jennifer Lame, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST EDITING for"Oppenheimer"."

In another post, they wrote, "Congratulations to Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY for "Oppenheimer"."

Also 'Oppenheimer' won awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Score, Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon.

The film was released on July 21.

