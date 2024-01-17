"Opposition crying because Lord Ram sent them to 'vanvaas'": Ravi Kishan about those declining Pran Pratishtha invitations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Actor and politician Ravi Kishan talked about the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and what he thinks about those who have declined the invitation.

He told ANI, "Yes, I heard about it (declining the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony ). The opposition cries because Lord Ram has sent them on 'vanvaas' for 30-40 years..."

Talking about the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, he added, "After the struggle of 500 years in which many saints and sages were killed, this day has finally come. We are fortunate to be part of it. It is going to be a grand celebration that the entire world will watch."

Earlier, Ravi Kishan talked about his latest music video 'Ayodhya Ke Shri Ram'. He has done the rap for the devotional track.

Speaking toon the music video, he said, "This song is a small tribute to Lord Ram from us. My fans are fond of my voice and I am sure they will love this track. Moreover, it relates to youth because of the fusion music and it is very rare to find rap in such devotional tracks. So, people will shower their love on it. Or honourable Prime Minister has also urged everyone to share their artistic contribution using hashtags which has also helped us in making it popular. Some tracks become immortal and I feel this is one among them. It will be played everywhere."

On the consecration of Ram Mandir, he added, "We have been waiting for it for 500 years. Countless saints and sages were killed and we faced a lot. But, finally all thanks to PM Modi and our party that finally this moment has come for which each one of us has been waiting for so long. It is going to be a grand celebration that the entire world will watch. I feel lucky to be part of it."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.

The rituals have started. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

