Oprah Winfrey reveals she has ‘never been to a therapist’, turns to Gayle King for ‘real therapy’

Los Angeles, April 13 Television personality Oprah Winfrey says that she has never been to a therapist and turns to her friend and personality, Gayle King, for "real therapy".

Winfrey said: "I've never been to a therapist because I had so many on the show, but my real therapy came from downloading whatever was happening in the day with Gayle every night."

The personality and King supported each other throughout the early years of their careers, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The TV icon told people.com: "There wasn't a day that we missed being on some kind of phone call talking about what had happened in our days."

Winfrey is now hugely grateful for King's support.

"I've had one of the best friendships anybody could have. And you can only do that when somebody cares as much about your success, your sadness, and your triumphs as you do," she said.

Meanwhile, Oprah previously revealed that she wants to "help other people to rise".

