"Oranges are the new laddoos...": Twinkle Khanna's witty Diwali post with Akshay Kumar is pure couple goals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Bollywood's favourite couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, may have celebrated Diwali far from home this year, but their festive spirit and, of course, sense of humour stayed perfectly intact.

The duo celebrated Diwali away from Mumbai in London and gave fans a glimpse of their festivities.

On Monday, Twinkle took to Instagram to share glimpses of their cozy Diwali celebration abroad, and the pictures were every bit as charming as the couple themselves. The post featured the two sharing light-hearted moments at home, dressed in elegant traditional outfits.

Akshay looked dapper in a beige kurta with delicate silver embroidery, paired with matching pajamas. A mug in hand and his familiar smile in place, he seemed every bit the relaxed, festive husband. Standing beside him, Twinkle looked stunning in a soft pink patiala-style outfit with intricate gota-patti detailing and gold borders on her dupatta. Her neatly tied bun, adorned with a jasmine gajra and gold jhumkas, completed her festive look.

But what truly won hearts was the couple's candid chemistry. One of the pictures showed Twinkle feeding Akshay an orange, both bursting into laughter mid-shot.

Never failing to add her signature wit, Twinkle added a caption that read: "Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai.

Happy Diwali to everyone and may your world be filled with light, love and laughter"

Just a few days before Diwali, Akshay and Twinkle appeared together on Two Much, Twinkle's chat show co-hosted with Kajol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khiladi Kumar is busy shooting for the last schedule of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan's directorial 'Haiwaan' in Mumbai, and he couldn't be more grateful. The film also stars actor Saif Ali Khan. The two were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Tashan, which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.

