Original diva journalist Shobha De confirmed as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ contestant

Mumbai, June 21 Diva journalist Shobha De will be seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, which is all set to have its grand premiere on Friday.

Sources told IANS that Shobha De, who is referred to as the ‘Jackie Collins of India’ for her depiction of socialites and sex in her works of fiction, will be a part of the show, hosted by Anil Kapoor for the first time.

Apart from Shobha, another big personality to star in the show is Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, who was last seen on the big screen in “Tiger 3” starring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

Others who will be seen in the show include names such as veteran actress Sonam Khan, the viral “vada pav girl” Chandrika Dixit, Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta, who were seen in the show “Temptation Island”, television actress Sana Sultan, and content creator Vishal Pandey.

Several reports also claim that actress Sana Maqbul and journalist Deepak Chaurasia will also be seen in the show.

“Bigg Boss OTT” is the spin-off version of “Bigg Boss”, which first premiered in August 2021 and hosted by Karan Johar. The second season, hosted by Salman Khan, aired in 2023.

