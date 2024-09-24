Original Dumbledore Richard Harris’ son doesn’t ‘understand’ need for ‘Harry Potter’ TV reboot

Los Angeles, Sep 24 Original Dumbledore Richard Harris’ son Jared doesn’t understand the need for a television reboot for “Harry Potter.”

Jared Harris, who followed in his late father’s footsteps with credits in “Mad Men” and “Chernobyl”, in an interview with The Independent, rejected the idea of portraying the beloved mentor character.

Asked if he would consider playing Dumbledore on the small screen, he said: “No, thank you.”

The twice Oscar-nominated Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the first two movies prior to his death in 2002, at which time Michael Gambon was tapped for the role.

He continued, “Also, I mean, why do it? I don’t understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone.”

At the same time, “The Crown” actor did acknowledge that the show, which will likewise be inspired by J.K. Rowling’s books of the same name, will likely contain “a lot of storytelling,” as TV naturally allows for more space, reports deadline.

It was previously reported that the series, due in 2026, launched a casting call for the iconic trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley earlier this month, looking for child actors between 9 and 11.

The creative team includes “Succession” duo Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod as writer and director, respectively. Gardiner will also serve as showrunner, with both executive producing.

In contrast to Jared’s comments, Gary Oldman, who portrayed Potter’s memorable godfather Sirius Black in the movies, said he wouldn’t mind returning to the Wizarding World, saying recently, “Maybe in a few years, I could do Dumbledore.”

The “Harry Potter” is a film series based on the Harry Potter series of novels by J. K. Rowling. It consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was released in 2001 and culminating with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.

It stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as the three leading characters: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

A spin-off prequel series started with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” in 2016.

