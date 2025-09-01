Original 'Harry Potter' director Chris Columbus says cast reunion "impossible"

Los Angeles [US], September 1 : With the much-awaited Harry Potter TV series already in production, expectations have also swirled around a potential reunion of the original cast, including the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

However, the possibility seems unlikely as Chris Columbus, the director of the first two 'Harry Potter' movies, has rejected the idea altogether, reported Variety.

The filmmaker, who previously expressed an interest in the film adaptation of the Broadway play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', said that it is now "impossible" for him to return to the franchise, owing to the controversy stirred by creator JK Rowling's comments on the trans community.

"It's never going to happen. It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from Rowling's opinion, which makes it impossible," he said in an interview, as quoted by the outlet.

Noting that he hasn't spoken to Rowling in the past decade, Columbus revealed being close to the kids of the film's cast.

"I haven't spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what's going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe, and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast," he shared.

Notably, this is not the first time that the filmmaker has opened up about his disinterest in making another Harry Potter film.

During the London premiere of 'Thursday Murder Club', he said that there's nothing left for him in the world of Potter.

Meanwhile, HBO is set to bring the iconic Wizarding World to the small screen with the upcoming television adaptation of all seven books, with each season covering one novel.

Actors for the lead cast have already been finalised, while the series has begun production. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will step in as the new Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

