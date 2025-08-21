Orlando Bloom hopes 'Pirates of the Caribbean' gets "everybody back" for new movie

Washington DC [US], August 21 : With the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise headed for a potential reboot, actor Orlando Bloom has expressed hope that the gang gets back together, reported Deadline.

The actor, who played the role of Will Turner in four of the five films in the franchise, said "the way to win" with a reboot is to reunite him with co-stars Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and the rest of the cast.

"Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there's definitely, I'm sure there's a way to create something," he said, adding, "I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back."

"My thing is, if the script was great and ideally it was everybody it'd be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know," added Bloom, reported Deadline.

In May last year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that Jeff Nathanson was working on a reboot of the franchise, separate from a spin-off project written by Christina Hodson and set to star Margot Robbie.

Bloom also weighed in on the direction of the new film, saying, "What they're thinking...is how to do it," Bloom said. "Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don't know. The jury is out on how to do it again," reported Deadline.

Bruckheimer shared this month that he thinks Depp "would do it" if the reboot is written well, but Knightley has distanced herself from the franchise after her experience on the Pirates movies.

"The hours are insane. It's years of your life, you have no control over where you're filming, how long you're filming, what you're filming," said Knightley in November, reported Deadline.

Meanwhile, Bloom is set to appear in 'The Cut', a thriller in which he plays an ex-boxer who suffered a defeat that ended his career as a champion in the ring. Then, when he "trains for redemption," a synopsis teases, an "obsession takes hold and reality unravels and he may be spiralling into something far more terrifying."

