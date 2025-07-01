Orlando Bloom shares cryptic post about 'new beginnings' after Katy Perry split

Washington [US], July 1 : Actor Orlando Bloom has shared a series of cryptic messages on his Instagram stories, hinting at a new chapter in his life.

The British actor posted quotes from Buddha and Japanese author Daisaku Ikeda, emphasising the importance of taking the first step towards a new beginning.

Bloom's first post featured a quote from Buddha, reading, "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most."

He followed it up with another post quoting Daisaku Ikeda, which read, "The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

The posts come after Bloom's split from Katy Perry, with whom he shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

According to Page Six, Bloom attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, solo, where he reportedly partied hard and buddied up with Leonardo DiCaprio.

He was also spotted taking a stroll with Sydney Sweeney and Tom Brady in Venice.

Earlier, sharing her "mood," Katy Perry also posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from her day at Rottnest Island in Australia on June 27.

Her visit to the nature reserve came a day after a source confirmed to People that the longtime couple had called off their nearly 6-year engagement.

Among the collection of photos shared was Perry posing alongside a quokka before later spotting a chocolate version of the animal in a shop.

She also shared a video of herself being surrounded by birds on the beach and embracing "brain rot" with her team while on a boat.

Perry appeared in good spirits in all of the photos and clips taken just hours before she was set to perform in Adelaide as part of the sold-out Australia leg of her Lifetimes tour.

"mood: Quokka," the "Hot N Cold" musician captioned the post.

