Orry Calls Raghav Juyal the ‘National Crush’ After Watching Bads of Bollywood

Internet personality Orry has once again set social media abuzz — this time with a post praising actor Raghav Juyal. After catching Raghav’s latest performance in Bads of Bollywood, Orry took to Instagram to crown him the “National Crush.” The post quickly went viral as fans flooded the comments section in agreement.

The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor. We will also see Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh making special appearances in Aryan Khan’s show. The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious outsider determined to carve a space in Bollywood.

Along the way, he discovers the chaotic, glamorous, yet cutthroat nature of the industry. Created and co-written by Aryan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the show is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.