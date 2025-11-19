Orry summoned by Mumbai police in Rs. 252 crore drug case

Mumbai, Nov 19 The social media influencer Orry has been summoned by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in relation to an Rs 252 crore drug case.

The social media sensation, who belongs to the creme de la creme of Mumbai’s elite circle, has been asked to appear at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell at 10:00 am on Thursday. As per reports, he will be questioned with regards to the drug case.

This is the 2nd time the social media influencer has been embroiled in substance related controversy. Earlier, Orry and seven others were booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol in a Katra hotel, near the Vaishno Devi shrine.

The incident was a violation of local laws that prohibit alcohol and non-vegetarian food consumption in Katra. An FIR was registered for violating the rules and hurting religious sentiments, with the police taking a strong stance against such acts.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has become a pop-culture phenomenon without ever claiming a conventional profession. He is friends with many of the new generation actors of Bollywood, and is known for his social media posts.

Positioned somewhere between a socialite, influencer, and Gen-Z performance artiste, Orry has crafted a persona built entirely on presence, being everywhere, knowing everyone, and posting with unapologetic flamboyance.

He is the son of Suraj K. Awatramani, a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality, and beverage manufacturing. He

His trademark captions, chaotic humour, and deliberately mysterious answers to “What do you do?” have turned him into a symbol of modern celebrity culture where visibility itself is a vocation. Orry’s rise comes from a perfectly calibrated blend of access and absurdity. He appears at film promotions, star-studded birthdays, fashion events, and private gatherings with the same energy, striking exaggerated poses, hugging celebrities like they're lifelong friends, and creating viral content with effortless confidence.

Every appearance feels like a meme waiting to happen, which is precisely why Gen-Z finds him irresistible. Behind the theatrics, Orry represents a new kind of fame, one that doesn’t rely on films, music, or business, but on personality, relatability, and internet-native charisma.

The social media influencer has appeared on several chat shows and has given absurdist statements.

