‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ portrays the historical essence of ‘Vadakkan Paat’, says actress Ambili Thekkini Kandy

Chennai, Feb 5 Actor Ambili Thekkini Kandy, who played young Kunjinooli in the Malayalam classic film Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, says that the film portrays the historical essence of the Vadakkan Paat and that Malayalees all around the world will truly enjoy this film as it celebrates their heritage.

Sharing her thoughts on the re-release of the classic film after 36 years on February 7, the actress said, Ambili says, “I am eager to watch and share this legendary, all-time classic epic with the new generation!”

First released in 1989, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha was a massive box office success. Featuring a stellar cast, including Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju, the film received widespread acclaim for its outstanding performances and exceptional storytelling. It was produced by P.V. Gangadharan under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions and is hailed a classic to this day.

When asked how today’s audience will perceive the film, she responds, “Malayalees around the world, even in today’s modern era, still feel deeply connected to our cultural roots. They will truly enjoy a film that celebrates our heritage.”

She also emphasizes the importance of watching such a classic, saying, “This masterpiece beautifully portrays the historical essence of ‘Vadakkan Paat.’ Personally, I feel blessed to be part of the Vadakkan Paat family.”

Finally, paying tribute to the film’s producer, she expresses her gratitude: “First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to him and his daughters. He is a humble soul and a great personality. It’s an honor to be part of Grihalakshmi Movies’ prestigious film, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.”

