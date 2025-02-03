Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’s impact and relevance remain strong even today: Vineeth Kumar

Chennai, Feb 3 Actor Vineeth Kumar, who played Chandu in the Malayalam classic ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’, says the film’s impact and relevance remain strong to this day and points out that modern audiences will be able to connect with it just as audiences did when it was first released.

Originally released in 1989, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha was a major box office success. Starring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju in pivotal roles, the film was widely praised for its outstanding performances and exceptional craftsmanship. It was produced by P.V. Gangadharan under Grihalakshmi Productions.

The film is now being re-released after a gap of 36 years.

Speaking about how it feels to see the film re-released, actor Vineeth Kumar says, “It’s a great feeling! I am truly excited—not just because I will be watching my childhood come alive after 36 years, but as a passionate cinephile, experiencing this classic on the big screen with Atmos sound quality will be incredible.”

He continues, “The themes, relationships, and conflicts in the film remain universally relatable, proving that human emotions transcend time. Its strong character portrayals and storytelling by M.T. sir will resonate with both longtime fans and new-age cinema lovers.”

Speaking about the importance of watching such a classic film, he says, “Revisiting masterpieces like this on the big screen with enhanced sound and visuals offers a fresh perspective and a renewed appreciation for the artistry of legendary filmmakers. It’s a rare opportunity to celebrate the film’s legacy and its lasting impact on cinema.”

Reflecting on how this re-release is a tribute to the late producer, he adds, “His contribution to the industry is truly invaluable. I got this golden opportunity through P.V.G. He was the one who encouraged me to participate in the audition. His commitment and passion for cinema have made this film a timeless classic. The re-release is made possible by his daughters, and it’s a tribute to his hard work and artistic sensibility.”

