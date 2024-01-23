Oscar 2024 nominations: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' leads the pack
By ANI | Published: January 23, 2024 08:03 PM2024-01-23T20:03:02+5:302024-01-23T20:05:02+5:30
Los Angeles [US], January 23 : And the wait is over. The nomination list for the 2024 Oscars has ...
Los Angeles [US], January 23 : And the wait is over. The nomination list for the 2024 Oscars has been revealed. As expected, Christopher Nolan's directorial 'Oppenheimer' topped the list with the maximum nods.
The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist behind the atomic bomb, the film is shortlisted in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay.
Cillian Murphy, who essayed the role of Robert Oppenheimer, grabbed a spot in the Best Actor category. Surprisingly, British actor Emily Blunt scored her first-ever Oscar nomination.
As per People, Emily earned an Academy Award nod for Supporting Actress for her performance as s Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, wife of physicist and Los Alamos director J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Robert Downey Jr. too secured a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. He played the role of Louis Strauss, a trustee at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton.
'Oppenheimer' will compete with 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers' and other films for best picture at this year's Academy Awards.
The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening
Lily Gladstone
Sandra Huller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown
Robert De Niro
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Gosling
Mark Ruffalo
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Jodie Foster
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Directing
Justine Triet
Martin Scorsese
Christopher Nolan
Yorgos Lanthimos
Jonathan Glazer
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
International Feature Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Live Action Short Film
The Actor
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
The Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over!
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Music (Original Score)
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Music (Original Song)
The Fire Inside
I'm Just Ken
It Never Went Away
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)
What Was I Made For?
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app