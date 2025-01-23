Oscar 2025 Nominations: 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Emilia Pérez' Dominates the List

After significant delay of 97th Academy awards due to devastating wildfires in LA The Academy of motion picture arts and science has finally revealed the nomination list of one of the most prestigious awards show The Oscar 2025. Originally scheduled for January 17, the nominations were revealed on January 23 by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang during a live-streamed event.

The Oscars, set to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, who also lost his Pacific Palisades home to the wildfires. As for the nominations, while Emilia Pérez has emerged as the frontrunner with 13 nods, Wicked, the smash Broadway adaptation, scored 10 nominations.

Take a look at the full list of nominations below:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrian Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Alien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!