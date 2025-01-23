Oscar 2025 Nominations: 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Emilia Pérez' Dominates the List
After significant delay of 97th Academy awards due to devastating wildfires in LA The Academy of motion picture arts and science has finally revealed the nomination list of one of the most prestigious awards show The Oscar 2025. Originally scheduled for January 17, the nominations were revealed on January 23 by actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang during a live-streamed event.
The Oscars, set to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, who also lost his Pacific Palisades home to the wildfires. As for the nominations, while Emilia Pérez has emerged as the frontrunner with 13 nods, Wicked, the smash Broadway adaptation, scored 10 nominations.
Take a look at the full list of nominations below:
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Actor
Adrian Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Alien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
