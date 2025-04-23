Oscar-nominated director Stephen Frears collaborates with Siddharth Roy Kapur for TV adaptation of William Dalrymple's 'The Anarchy'

Los Angeles [US], April 23 : Legendary filmmaker Stephen Frears is all set to direct and executive produce the television adaptation of William Dalrymple's bestseller "The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company" for global indie studio Wiip and India's Roy Kapur Films.

The show is being produced on a massive scale, making it the most ambitious international co-production by an Indian production house.

Adapted for the screen by Walon Green, Amit Bhalla, and Lucas Jansen, the writers behind Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+), The Anarchy will be shot across the UK and Asia, as per a press note.

Roy Kapur Films head Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "Stephen's range as a filmmaker is simply unmatched. He has directed some of the most beloved films of the last four decades, including some of my personal favourites, and to have him come on board to helm this project is an absolute dream come true. Collaborating with our production partners at wiip has been an incredibly enriching experience. This is a story that demanded scale, depth, and ambition, and I am proud that we have brought an extraordinary team together to bring it to life for a global audience."

Frears has received two Academy Award nominations for directing "The Grifters" (1991) and "The Queen" (2007). His credits include "Dangerous Liaisons," "High Fidelity," "Philomena," and the Emmy-nominated limited series "A Very English Scandal."

