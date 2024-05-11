Oscar nominee John Malkovich joins Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'The Fantastic Four'

Washington [US], May 11 : Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement as veteran actor John Malkovich officially joins the cast of 'The Fantastic Four.'

Malkovich's addition to the highly anticipated superhero flick has been reported by Deadline.

While details surrounding Malkovich's role remain tightly under wraps, his involvement in the project underscores the calibre of talent assembled for Marvel's latest venture.

Joining Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles, Malkovich is poised to make his mark on the iconic superhero franchise.

Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on the acclaimed series 'WandaVision,' and penned by a team of seasoned writers including Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman, 'The Fantastic Four' promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience for fans worldwide.

With Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige at the helm, anticipation continues to mount for the film's release, slated for July 25, 2025.

Malkovich, a two-time Oscar nominee renowned for his versatility and depth as an actor, brings a wealth of experience to the MCU.

Recent audiences may recognise him from his compelling portrayal of French fashion designer Lucien Lelong in Apple TV+'s drama series 'The New Look,' alongside an ensemble cast featuring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

In addition to his television ventures, Malkovich's diverse filmography includes appearances in Netflix's 'Ripley,' Showtime's 'Billions,' and Netflix's 'Space Force.'

His upcoming projects include Julian Schnabel's 'Hand of Dante' and A24's horror film 'Opus.'

As speculation swirls surrounding Malkovich's role in 'The Fantastic Four,' Marvel fans eagerly await further updates and glimpses into the highly anticipated superhero saga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor