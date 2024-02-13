Oscar Nominees Luncheon 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Christopher Nolan, Margot Robbie, others attend

California [US], February 13 : The Academy of Motion Pictures hosted the annual Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, honouring each year's group of actors, filmmakers and artists recognized for their work at the upcoming Academy Awards, reported People magazine.

The majority of this year's nominees attended the dinner, which was their last chance to spend time together in a relaxing setting before the 96th Academy Awards next month.

The guest list included Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Christopher Nolan, Paul Giamatti, Steven Spielberg, Greta Gerwig, and Emily Blunt and others.

This year's Best Actor nominees are Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), reported People.

The Best Actress category includes Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

'Oppenheimer' leads this year's race with a whopping 13 nominations, followed by 'Poor Things,' which earned 11. 'Killers of the Flower Moon' received 10 nominations, and last year's biggest hit 'Barbie' scored eight.

Nominees for Best Director are Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), as per People.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor