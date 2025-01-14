Oscar-shortlisted short film 'Anuja' to be released on Netflix

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Oscar-shortlisted short film 'Anuja', which counts Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling and Academy Award winner Guneet Monga Kapoor among its high-profile backers, is all set to be streamed online.

Created by husband-wife duo Adam J Graves (director) and Suchitra Mattai (producer), the live-action film will be out on Netflix.

'Anuja' centers around the 9-year-old title character, who works in a back-alley garment factory with her older sister Palak. The narrative follows the young protagonist as she faces a decision that will impact both her future and her family.

About the film's OTT release, Guneet Monga Kapoor shared, "'Anuja' is a story of unparalleled courage, a film made with a lot of heart. Director Adam J. Graves delivers a message through an empowered and entertaining lens. I'm honoured to be part of the journey ahead, alongside Producers Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai and Krushan Naik, and now one of the most powerful Brown voices to champion our story - Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In anticipation and hope of an Academy Award Nomination, I'm thankful to Netflix for embracing Anuja and providing it with the platform and voice it truly deserves, bringing our story to a global audience."

Mindy Kaling, too, expressed her excitement.

She added, "'Anuja' is a story that means so much to meit's powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents. I'm deeply passionate about this film and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Suchitra Mattai and Adam Graves to bring this important narrative to life. The film brings attention to crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humour, and hope. I'm delighted that, with Netflix joining the team, the conversation will expand as it reaches audiences far and wide."

Adam J Graves described the film as "a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and untold stories of working children"

