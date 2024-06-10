Oscar winner Adam Elliot's stop-motion film 'Memoir of a Snail' teaser released

Washington [US], June 10 : In a world where heroes often take the spotlight, Oscar-winning director Adam Elliot prefers to tell stories about the underdogs, the marginalized, and the beautifully imperfect.

His latest stop-motion film, 'Memoir of a Snail,' voiced by 'Succession' star Sarah Snook, has just released its teaser ahead of its highly anticipated premiere at Annecy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7ROhMHdHI0

'Memoir of a Snail' follows the journey of little Grace Puddle, who is tragically separated from her twin brother Gilbert after the untimely death of their parents.

As Grace struggles with loss, rejection, sadness, and solitude, she finds solace in sharing her story with a garden snail named Sylvia, who becomes the only creature interested in her tragic tale, as per Variety.

Elliot, known for his Academy Award-winning short film 'Harvie Krumpet,' draws inspiration from his own life and the people around him.

"The truth is, they are all based on real people: they just happen to be my family and friends," he revealed to Variety.

In his previous film, 'Mary and Max,' the character Max was based on his pen pal, who is still alive.

'Memoir of a Snail' is infused with the essence of his mother, affectionately referred to as a "reformed hoarder."

Despite the imperfections and countless hardships faced by Elliot's characters, the director continues to root for them.

"You really drag your characters through the mud," someone recently remarked to him.

But for Elliot, it is precisely their struggles that make their eventual triumphs so compelling, drawing audiences to empathize with and cheer for them.

The film, infused with warmth and an Australian self-deprecating humor, aims to evoke both laughter and tears.

Elliot, whose father was an acrobatic clown, embraces the role of an entertainer. "I want the audience to laugh, but if I can get them to shed a tear, I really feel like I've achieved something," he shared with Variety.

Staying true to his passion for stop-motion animation, Elliot explains that it allows him to have complete creative control and push the boundaries of the art form.

He can seamlessly blend dark and light moments, creating a unique viewing experience.

His love for peculiar deaths and older mentors shines through in 'Memoir of a Snail,' as Grace finds an eccentric friend named Pinky, who encourages her to come out of her shell.

The decision to focus on snails was a personal one for Elliot, who collected them as a child, as per Variety.

Originally planned as a 'Memoir of a Ladybird,' the change to snails felt more authentic. However, after realizing the challenges of creating thousands of snail characters, Elliot humorously exclaimed, "I never want to see another snail ever again!"

While Elliot admits to receiving offers from bigger studios, he remains true to his vision, writing and directing his own films on a low budget.

With his next project, he aims to be even more ambitious. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Sarah Snook, Jacki Weaver, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Eric Bana, who bring authenticity and depth to Elliot's characters.

Elliot's stop-motion characters break the fourth wall, looking straight into the audience's eyes. Despite their asymmetrical and deformed appearances, they possess an endearing quality that captures the viewers' hearts.

As a director born with a physiological tremor, Elliot incorporates his own imperfections into his work, encouraging his collaborators to embrace them as well.

As per the interview obtained by Variety, he believes that striving for imperfection adds depth and authenticity to his characters' psyches.

'Memoir of a Snail,' an Arenamedia production, was brought to life by Elliot and Liz Kearney and executive produced by Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson. Anton and Charades handle international sales, with IFC distributing the film in North America and Wild Bunch taking charge in France.

