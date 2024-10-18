Oscar Winner Guneet Monga Kapoor Comes on Board for Raam Reddy’s the Fable Starring Manoj Bajpayee

Academy Award-winning producer and Founder, Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain have proudly come on board as Executive Producers on The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, whose 2015 film Thithi won two Golden Leopards at the 68th Locarno Film Festival and the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Kannada. This highly anticipated film will make its Indian premiere at the 2024 Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival. Originally premiering at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival in 2024, Raam Reddy’s The Fable received remarkable reviews, establishing it as a must-see film of the year. It has been hailed as a cinematic masterpiece, with Variety calling it "stunning" and "cinematic sorcery" that offers a fresh perspective on one's self, childhood, and home.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, the film follows a family living in a sprawling Orchard Estate in the Indian Himalayas. Their peaceful life is filled with simple pleasures—Dev’s morning flights with this homemade wings, his wife Nandini's (Priyanka Bose) mulberry jam, and their children's effervescence. One day they discover a mysteriously burnt apple tree, followed by more destruction. As tensions rise and suspicions swirl, and a devastating fire breaks out, eventually forcing Dev to see himself and his family fow who they truly are. The film also features standout performances by Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tilllotama Shome. The Fable is a joint India-US co-production between Prspctvs Productions and Maxmedia, with Guneet and Achin from Sikhya Entertainment now joining as Executive Producers.

In anticipation of the premiere, Guneet Monga Kapoor, producer and founder, Sikhya Entertainment, expressed, "We’re excited to bring The Fable to MAMI 2024. It’s so refreshing to watch an Indian film with global appeal that goes against all the grains and constraints many are tied to. The Fable by the incredibly talented Director, Raam Reddy magically captures the soul of our Himalayan hills. It is a distinct Indian story with a universal message, mesmerisingly shot on film. With an incredible cast in Manoj Bajpaye, Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal and Tillotama Shome to support this tale, we’re excited to be jumping on board to ensure The Fable is celebrated worldwide. We all grew up with Fables, perhaps it’s time to revisit one.” Director Raam Reddy said, “For Guneet and Achin to believe in this wild and magical dream, and come on board at this special moment in time - just before the Indian premiere at MAMI - fills my heart with immense joy. I greatly admire their path-breaking body of work that hav , immensely and feel that both myself and the nature of this film resonate deeply with Sikhya's passionate ethos for path-breaking cinema. I'm incredibly excited to start this new partnership, and can't wait for the rest of the journey to unfold."