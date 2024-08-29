Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow returns to cinema with 'Marty Supreme', co-starring Timothee Chalamet

Washington [US], August 29 : Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is set to return to the big screen with her role in the upcoming film 'Marty Supreme.'

This project will feature Paltrow alongside Timothee Chalamet and is being directed by Josh Safdie, who co-wrote the original screenplay with Ronald Bronstein, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

While specific plot details remain undisclosed, early reports suggested a connection to a pro-ping-pong player, though it is confirmed as a fictional narrative.

Paltrow's last cinematic appearance was in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Her illustrious career includes memorable roles in 'Sliding Doors,' 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' and 'The Talented Mr. Ripley.'

'Marty Supreme' also marks a reunion for Safdie with A24, following his acclaimed films 'Good Time' and 'Uncut Gems,' which he co-directed with his brother Benny Safdie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, Bronstein, Safdie, Chalamet, and A24.

This venture is notable as Josh Safdie's first solo directorial effort since 2008's 'The Pleasure of Being Robbed.'

Benny Safdie continues his collaboration with A24 on 'The Smashing Machine,' a biopic about former wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

