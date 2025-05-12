Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh to headline action film 'The Surgeon'

Los Angeles [US], May 12 : Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will be seen headlining the stylised action film 'The Surgeon'.

As per Variety, the feature hoped to be the first in a franchise introduced to buyers in Cannes by Patrick Wachsberger's 193.

'The Surgeon' comes from writer/director Rohsan Sethi, who also happens to be a physician, and extends a history of successful action collaborations for Wachsberger and producer Basil Iwankyk, who previously combined on 'John Wick', which Iwankyk produced and Wachsberger distributed as chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

In the film, Yeoh will be seen essaying the role of a retired surgeon who is abducted and forced to operate on a mystery patient. Though greatly outnumbered, her captors have overlooked her greatest weapon: 35 years of surgical experience, leading to what the synopsis describes as an "explosive and brutal confrontation" during which she outwits and cuts down her enemies "in a visual style that defies anything you have seen before."

On having Michelle in the project, director Rohsan Sethi said, "I'm so excited to bring something brand new and innovative to the action genre based heavily on my medical background. I cannot think of a better partner than Michelle, the iconic queen of action who will be using her skills in a different and surprising way in this film, and the producing teams at Thunder Road, 193 and NeoText."

In addition to an Academy Award, Yeoh's performance in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' earned her a Golden Globe, Film Independent Spirit Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award in 2023.

