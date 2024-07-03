Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons joins season 4 of 'The Morning Show'

Washington [US], July 3 : Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons has joined the cast of season 4 of 'The Morning Show'. He will play Martin Levy, Alex Levy's (Jennifer Aniston) father, reported Deadline.

'The Morning Show' is an American drama TV series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell that premiered on Apple TV+ on November 1. The show examines the characters and culture behind a network broadcast morning news program. It also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie.

From stars/executive producers Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and Media Res, The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news.

The third season saw an increase in viewership year after year, and The Morning Show received the most nominations at this year's 29th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, 'The Morning Show' is produced by studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. It is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg via Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder is the director and executive producer; Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner and executive producer. Micah Schraft and Zander Lehmann also serve as executive producers.

Irons initially gained popularity in 1981, when he played Charles Henry Smithson and Mike opposite Meryl Streep in "The French Lieutenant's Woman". His extensive filmography includes "Moonlighting" (1982), "The Mission," "Dead Ringers" (1988), "Reversal of Fortune" (1990), "Lolita" (1997), "Margin Call" (2011), "The Borgias" (2011-2013), and "Watchmen" (2019). In 1994, he played Scar in "The Lion King," and from 2016 to 2023, he played Alfred Pennyworth in four DC Extended Universe films.

Irons is an Academy, Emmy, SAG, Tony and Golden Globe Award winner. He was most recently in the movie The Beekeeper and will next be seen in the limited series The Count of Monte Cristo, the latest adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas classic, reported Deadline.

