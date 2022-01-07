Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier, who was an Academy Award winner, has died at the age of 94.

The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. In 1963, Poitier had made a film in Arizona, 'Lilies of the Field'. The performance led to a huge milestone making him the first Black winner of a lead-acting Oscar.

Sidney's roles were legendary. He starred as Mark Thackeray in 'To Sir With Love', and Detective Virgil Tibbs in 'In the Heat of the Night' in 1967. He also starred in 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner', also released in the same.

Poitier was a tireless civil rights activist. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Obama for his work. A dual citizen of the US and the Bahamas, he served from 1997-2007 as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan.

As per TMZ, Poitier is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanna and six daughters.

( With inputs from ANI )

