Oscar winning actress Irene Cara found dead at home

Irene Cara, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning actress and singer-songwriter best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies“Flashdance” and“Fame,” has died, her publicist said on Saturday. Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter, and the cause of death is currently unknown. "She was a beautiful gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” the statement read. Cara's career in show business began at an early age and spanned theater, television, music and film.

The artist got her big break in 1980 when she was cast to play Coco Hernandez in the iconic movie-musical “Fame,” which chronicled the vicissitudes of a group of New York City high schoolers. The musical drama's title song, sung by Cara, would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song and earned the artist two Grammy Awards nominations, among other recognitions. During her career, Cara had three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Breakdance,” “Out Here On My Own,” “Fame” and “Flashdance ... What A Feeling,” which spent six weeks at No. 1.She was behind some of the most joyful, high-energy pop anthems of the early ’80s.Tributes poured in on Saturday on social media, including from Deborah Cox, who called Cara an inspiration, and Holly Robinson Peete, who recalled seeing Cara perform: “The insane combination of talent and beauty was overwhelming to me. This hurts my heart so much.”She first came to prominence among the young actors playing performing arts high schoolers in Alan Parker’s “Fame,” with co-stars Debbie Allen, Paul McCrane and Anne Mear. Cara played Coco Hernandez, a striving dancer who endures all manner of deprivations, including a creepy nude photo shoot.