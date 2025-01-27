Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone praises Donald Trump's decision to declassify the assassination files of John F Kennedy

Washington DC [US], January 27 : Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, who is known for his film 'JFK', praised the decision of US President Donald Trump to release the last of the remaining top secret government files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, reported The Holywood Reporter.

The 1991 film JFK is by far one of the best-known and most popular films ever made on the subject of Kennedy's 1963 murder.

After the Presidential inauguration, Donald Trump signed the executive order ordering the declassification of records regarding the assassinations of President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy, and the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Sharing his reaction to the landmark decision of Trump, director Oliver Stone said, "President Trump deserves praise for executive order declassifying the still closed records in government files on the assassination of John Kennedy, an event which occurred 61 years ago. Those files should have been released in October of 2017. President Trump deserves further credit for going beyond that, and ordering the release of still-classified files on the Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy assassinations," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, he also shared his doubts about mentioning of the whole truth in the documents.

"No one expects there to be a smoking gun 'he did it' document in those files. But from what previous writers understand, there will be information that will contribute to a more informed mosaic of what happened in those cases. Congressmen Steve Cohen, David Schweikert and Tim Burchett have been urging this action."

Stone continued, "They have suggested an oversight board, something like the former [JFK Assassination Records Review Board], to verify that all records have been properly released in unredacted form. If those records reveal a trail to other papers, that avenue should be investigated by that board." as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film also remains Oliver Stone's highest-grossing film to date. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two for Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

The executive order by Trump passed on January 24 directs the Director of National Intelligence and other appropriate officials to present a plan within 15 days for the full and complete release of all John F Kennedy assassination records.

It also states to immediately review the records relating to the Robert F Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr assassinations and present a plan for their full and complete release within 45 days.

Notably, In Trump's first term, he ordered agencies to move toward disclosing more information about the John F Kennedy assassination.

