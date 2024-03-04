Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly says his upcoming film Ricky Stanicky is a “long simmering project”

Oscar-winning director Peter Farrelly is back to doing what he is best known for, comedies! With his upcoming new comedy film Ricky Stanicky, Farrelly brings us the tale of three friends who invent a fake buddy to take the blame for their mischievous antics. The film features all the hilarious set-pieces, lovable characters, zany sight gags, and heartfelt emotions that made Farrelly films like Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin, and Shallow Hal cult comedy classics.

With actors Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler and Andrew Satino leading the stellar star cast, Farrelly’s upcoming masterpiece was many years in the making. “Like a lot of my projects, this took forever to get made. Honestly, I think this was floating around for 15 years. But they all were. It's unbelievable. Dumb and Dumber took, like, five years to get made. Mary took 10 years,” shared Peter Farrelly, as he got candid about Ricky Stanicky. He further added, “And so, that's why you always work on three or four things at the same time, and hopefully, one of them comes through. But this was a long simmering project. Because of that, I look back and I'm grateful because we were able to work on it over the years, and I think it just got better and better and better. And I'm really proud of it. I love what we ended up with. And these guys, I mean, it couldn't have been a better cast than these guys.”

Ricky Stanicky follows Dean (Efron), JT (Santino), and Wes (Fowler), three longtime friends who invent an imaginary pal, named Ricky Stanicky, as someone to blame for a childhood prank gone wrong. The trio continues to attribute their mishaps over the years to the non-existent friend until finally deciding to hire a struggling actor, “Rock Hard” Rod (Cena), to portray Ricky when their partners wish to meet him. Produced by the Amazon MGM Studios, the highly anticipated comedy film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 7.