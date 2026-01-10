Oscar-winning 'Godzilla Minus One' sequel confirms 2026 release date

Los Angeles [US], January 10 : The much-awaited sequel to 2023's sleeper hit 'Godzilla Minus One' is finally roaring its way to the theatres. With the return of director-screenwriter Takashi Yamazaki, 'Godzilla Minus Zero' will hit North American theatres on November 6, 2026, following its Japan premiere on November 3, as per Deadline.

It will be distributed by GKids.

The November 3 Japanese release coincides with the day when the original 'Godzilla' film came out in 1954, now observed as Godzilla Day. 'Godzilla Minus One' was also released in Japan on November 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, details surrounding the upcoming sequel's cast and its plot have been kept under wraps, the story. Production currently remains underway at Toho Studios, with Robot producing and visual effects handled by Shirogumi.

Earlier in November 2025, the film's title was unveiled during the Godzilla fest, months after the sequel was announced in 2024.

Speaking about the sequel, GKids president David Jesteadt shared, "GKids is proud to bring Godzilla Minus Zero to North American audiences, following the incredible global reception of Godzilla Minus One. This next chapter is sure to become another defining moment for the most colossal monster ever to dominate the screen. It is only fitting that this bold, new Godzilla event be experienced in its fullest theatrical glory, and we're honoured that Tpho has entrusted us to carry this legacy forward," as quoted by Deadline.

'Godzilla Minus One' was set in post-World War II Japan, focusing on a Kamikaze pilot who lived in shame after giving up on his duty to die in battle. The story moves to show him finding redemption after helping his country deal with the monstrous Godzilla.

The film emerged as a surprise hit in 2023. Made on a mere budget of USD 15 million, it collected USD 113 million worldwide, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides earning high praise from all over Hollywood, including ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg, 'Godzilla Minus One' also took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects - the first in the franchise's 70-year history.

