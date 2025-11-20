Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor sheds light on importance of building community of women in cinema

Mumbai, Nov 20 Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor, who attended the ongoing 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Thursday, spoke about the importance of building a community of women in cinema.

The producer spoke with IANS in Goa, and shed light on facts saying that female representation is very less in Indian cinema. She also said that she faced problems as a young producer early in her career.

She told IANS, “As a producer, I think I faced more problems with ageism. I felt like I was always seen as someone who is young. But I don't think I was seen as other gender. But I understand that there's a lot of judgment in gender because there are statistics. In our country, 2500 films are made annually, and less than 3% of directors are women. So something needs to be solved, and that's why we built ‘Women in Film’, hopefully to build a community and be able to, you know, support each other”.

She also spoke about how her production ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’ directed by Anurag Kashyap mistakenly onboarded a less competent sales agent, and how they later corrected the distribution path of the film.

She said, “Initially, when we did ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’, we got the wrong sales agent. And then we cut our contract with them. We learnt, and went to a new sales agent. But such things happen whenever you start something, it was my way of telling everyone to get out there and work. Good and bad deals are part of the process”.

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run from November 20 to November 28, 2025, and is a dazzling convergence of cinematic art, culture, and technology. It features over 240 films from 81 countries, and includes 13 world premieres, international and Asian debuts. The opening will break tradition with a grand parade along the Mandovi river.

