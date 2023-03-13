Oscars 2023: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' walks away with Best Special Effects honours

Los Angeles, March 13 The epic science fiction film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', directed by James Cameron, clinched the trophy for Best Visual Effects at the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles and it doesn't come as a surprise even one bit given its stunning visuals.

The film comfortably defeated its fellow contenders in the form of the German anti-war film 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'The Batman'.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film 'Avatar'. The film has so far collected $674.6 million at the US domestic box-office.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.



