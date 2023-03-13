Oscars 2023: Complete List Of Winners
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2023 07:54 AM 2023-03-13T07:54:52+5:30 2023-03-13T07:55:58+5:30
Best Picture Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Director Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) Best Actor In A Supporting Role ...
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Best Cinematography
“All Quiet on the Western Front”, James Friend
Best Documentary Feature Film
“Navalny,” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Animated Feature Film
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley -
Best Live Action Short
“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White -
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
“The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Animated Short Film
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'.
Best Documentary Short Film
'The Elephant Whisperers'.
Best International Feature Film
“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
Best Production Design
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Best Costume Design
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter
Best Original Score
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann
Best Sound
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh
Best Film Editing
'Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Song
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'