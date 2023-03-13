Oscars 2023: Complete List Of Winners

Published: March 13, 2023

Best Picture Everything Everywhere All at Once  Best Director Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)  Best Actor In A Supporting Role ...

Oscars 2023: Complete List Of Winners | Oscars 2023: Complete List Of Winners

Oscars 2023: Complete List Of Winners

Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best Director
Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) 

Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) 

Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Cinematography
“All Quiet on the Western Front”, James Friend 

Best Documentary Feature Film
“Navalny,” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris 

Best Animated Feature Film
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley - 

Best Live Action Short
“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White -

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Animated Short Film

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'.

Best Documentary Short Film
 
'The Elephant Whisperers'. 

Best International Feature Film
“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Best Production Design
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper 

Best Costume Design
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter

Best Original Score
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

Best Sound
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte 

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser

Best Actress 

Michelle Yeoh

Best Film Editing

'Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Original Song

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

