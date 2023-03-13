Oscars 2023: Complete List Of Winners

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, James Friend

Best Documentary Feature Film

“Navalny,” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley -

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White -

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Animated Short Film

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'.

Best Documentary Short Film



'The Elephant Whisperers'.

Best International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Best Costume Design

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter

Best Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann

Best Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh

Best Film Editing

'Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Original Song

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'