Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash as he calls 'RRR' a Bollywood movie

Jimmy Kimmel's Oscar 2023 hosting stint did not go down well with the 'RRR' fans as he called SS Rajamouli's directorial a Bollywood movie in his opening monologue.

While fans were overjoyed to see the movie recognised at the 95th Academy Awards, they were also taken aback when Kimmel referred to it as a Bollywood film.

"RRR is South Indian cinema, a Telugu film, Tollywood. Not Bollywood, as some Oscars ppl might be saying," a social media user tweeted.

"Not at all a "Bollywood" song. It's an insult to call Naatu Naatu a Bollywood song. It's a TELUGU song," another one wrote on Twitter.

"Not even 15 minutes in and jimmy kimmel called rrr bollywood ugh," a netizen wrote.

'RRR', which was released in March 2022, made Indians proud as the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged Best Original Song award at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday. The song's music is composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

The duo went on the stage to receive the golden trophy.

During their acceptance speech, M.M Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars," he began, and then began singing the melody of the '70s pop smash "Top of the World": " 'There was only one wish on my mind. ... 'RRR' has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

'RRR' stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. It has undoubtedly become a global rage with 'Naatu Naatu' dominating all international awards.

Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

