Oscars 2024: A look at the complete list of nominees

Los Angeles [US], March 10 : The 96th annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 10, reported Deadline.

With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' lead the nominations list this, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10.

Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.

See the full list of nominees below:

1. Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

2. Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

3. Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening

Lily Gladstone

Sandra Huller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

4. Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown

Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Gosling

Mark Ruffalo

5. Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt

Danielle Brooks

America Ferrera

Jodie Foster

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

6. Directing

Justine Triet

Martin Scorsese

Christopher Nolan

Yorgos Lanthimos

Jonathan Glazer

7. Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

8. Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

9. International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

10. Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

11. Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

12. Live Action Short Film

The Actor

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

13. Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

14. Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over!

15. Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

16. Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

17. Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

18. Music (Original Score)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

19. Music (Original Song)

The Fire Inside

I'm Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)

What Was I Made For?

20. Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

21. Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

22. Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor