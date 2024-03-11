Oscars 2024: Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' bags Best Adapted Screenplay award

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : 'American Fiction' is the 2024 Oscar choice for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film won the award over 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' and 'The Zone of Interest' at the 96th Academy Awards, currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Academy shared a post which they captioned, "American Fiction' secures the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay! Congratulations, Cord Jefferson!"

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1766975138702991572

The award ceremony is streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Cord Jefferson's feature directorial debut, 'American Fiction' is based on Percival Everett's 2001 novel "Erasure". It is a scathing satire on the treatment of Black stories in the publishing industry.

Along with Jeffrey Wright, the film stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Sterling K. Brown, Myra Lucretia Taylor, John Ortiz, Issa Rae and Adam Brody.

Big names like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor