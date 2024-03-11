Oscars 2024: Kareena applauds Robert Downey Jr's winning speech; calls him 'genius'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 : As Robert Downey Jr bagged his first-ever Oscar for his outstanding performance in Oppenheimer on Monday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram account to praise the actor.

Sharing a video of Robert Downey Jr's winning speech on her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress wrote 'genius' with a couple of emojis.

In the video, one can see the Avengers star jokingly thanking his 'terrible childhood' while accepting the award. Playfully addressing his wife Susan, he compared her to a veterinarian, saying, "She found me as a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life. That's why I'm here, thank you."

"Here's my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris (Nolan) knew it, Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time - Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon, Bluntand I stand here before you a better man because of it," the actor further said.

Downey Jr won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, makers unveiled the teaser of 'Crew,' and it has already started trending on social media. In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

