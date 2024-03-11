Oscars 2024: 'Poor Things' bags awards for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Los Angeles [US], March 11 : Hollywood actor Emma Stone starrer film 'Poor Things' win big at the Oscars 2024.

'Poor Things' bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

The film has bagged the nominations in 11 categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1766978511942586467

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1766979326501613926

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1766980321143136331

The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier Emma Stone won the Best Actor award for her performance in 'Poor Things' at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Critics Choice Awards 2024, and BAFTA Awards 2024.

In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a fetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times.

Yorgos Lanthimos directed 'Poor Things', a 2023 scientific fantasy black comedy film written by Tony McNamara. It is based on Alasdair Gray's novel from 1992. It stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. The plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being ruthlessly resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, flees with a debauched barrister on a journey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

