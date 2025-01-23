Oscars 2025: 'Emilia Perez' picks up 13 nominations, see full list

Los Angeles [US], January 23 : The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, with Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez leading the pack, Variety reported.

As per Variety, 'Emilia Perez' bagged 13 nominations including Best Picture, the most by a non-English-language film in Oscar history. It was followed closely behind by "The Brutalist," a historical epic the examines the immigrant experience, and "Wicked," the hit screen version of a long-running Broadway sensation, which both nabbed 10 nominations.

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled Thursday after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage. This week, the Oscars announced that its March telecast will "acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires."

Timothee Chalamet, who has proved his box office drawing power with "Dune" and "Wonka," was nominated for best actor for his chameleonic performance as Dylan in "A Complete Unknown." He will face off against "The Brutalist" star Adrien Brody, who became the youngest best actor winner in history at 29 for 2003's "The Pianist." Other best actor nominees include Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").

Stan's recognition came after "The Apprentice," a Donald Trump biopic in which he plays the real estate mogul, struggled to get distribution companies were concerned about getting on the bad side of the 47th president. His co-star Jeremy Strong, who plays Trump mentor Roy Cohn, was also nominated for best supporting actor.

The ceremony will take place in March.

Here is this year's full list of nominees

Best Picture

"Anora," (Neon) Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

"The Brutalist" (A24)

"A Complete Unknown" (Searchlight) Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers

"Conclave" (Focus Features) Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

"Dune: Part Two" (Warner Bros.) Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

"Emilia Perez" (Netflix)

"I'm Still Here" (Sony Pictures Classic)

"Nickel Boys" (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

"The Substance" (MUBI)

"Wicked" (Universal) Marc Platt, Producer

Best Director

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Perez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothee Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

Adapted Screenplay

"A Complete Unknown", Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

"Conclave," Screenplay by Peter Straughan

"Emilia Perez," Screenplay by Jacques Audiard in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Lea Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

"Nickel Boys," Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

"Sing Sing," Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield

Original Screenplay

"Anora," Written by Sean Baker

"The Brutalist," Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

"A Real Pain," Written by Jesse Eisenberg

"September 5," Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Co-Written by Alex David

"The Substance," Written by Coralie Fargeat

Animated Short Film

"Beautiful Men," (Miyu Distribution) Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

"In the Shadow of Cypress," Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

"Magic Candies," (Toei Animation) Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

"Wander to Wonder," " (Miyu Distribution) Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

"Yuck!" (Miyu Distribution) Loic Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Costume Design

"A Complete Unknown," Arianne Phillips

"Conclave," Lisy Christl

"Gladiator II," Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Nosferatu," Linda Muir

"Wicked," Paul Tazewell

Live Action Short Film

"A Lien," Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

"Anuja," Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

"I'm Not a Robot" (The New Yorker) Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

"The Last Ranger," Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent" (Manifest) Nebojsa Slijepcevic and Danijel Pek

Makeup and Hairstyling

"A Different Man," Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

"Emilia Perez," Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

"Nosferatu," David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne StokesMunton

"The Substance," Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

"Wicked," Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Original Score

"The Brutalist," Daniel Blumberg

"Conclave," Volker Bertelmann

"Emilia Perez," Clement Ducol and Camille

"Wicked," John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

"The Wild Robot," Kris Bowers

Animated Feature Film

"Flow" (Sideshow/Janus Films)

"Inside Out 2" (Walt Disney) Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

"Memoir of a Snail" (IFC Films) Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" (Netflix)

"The Wild Robot" (Universal) Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Cinematography

"The Brutalist," Lol Crawley

"Dune: Part Two," Greig Fraser

"Emilia Perez," Paul Guilhaume

"Maria," Ed Lachman

"Nosferatu," Jarin Blaschke

Documentary Feature Film

"Black Box Diaries" (MTV Documentary Films) Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin

"No Other Land," Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

"Porcelain War" (Picturehouse) Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre' Pesmen

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat" (Kino Lorber) Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Remi Grellety

"Sugarcane" (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Documentary Short Film

"Death by Numbers" Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

"I Am Ready, Warden" (MTV Documentary Films) Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

"Incident" (The New Yorker) Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

"Instruments of a Beating Heart" (The New York Times OpDocs/Cineric Creative) Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" (Netflix) Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington

Film Editing

"Anora" Sean Baker

"The Brutalist" David Jancso

"Conclave" Nick Emerson

"Emilia Perez" Juliette Welfling

"Wicked" Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

"I'm Still Here," Brazil

"The Girl with the Needle," Denmark

"Emilia Perez," France

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig," Germany

"Flow," Latvia

Original Song

"El Mal" from "Emilia Perez," Music by Clement Ducol and Camille, Lyric by Clement Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

"The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight," Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Like a Bird" from "Sing Sing," Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

"Mi Camino" from "Emilia Perez," Music and Lyric by Camille and Clement Ducol

"Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late," Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin

Production Design

"The Brutalist," Production Design: Judy Becker, Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

"Conclave," Production Design: Suzie Davies, Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

"Dune: Part Two," Production Design: Patrice Vermette, Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

"Nosferatu," Production Design: Craig Lathrop, Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerova

"Wicked," Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Sound

"A Complete Unknown," Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

"Dune: Part Two," Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

"Emilia Perez," Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldere, Maxence Dussere, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

"Wicked," Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

"The Wild Robot," Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts

Visual Effects

"Alien: Romulus," Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan

"Better Man," Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs

"Dune: Part Two," Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke

"Wicked," Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

