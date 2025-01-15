Oscars 2025 Likely to Get Cancelled Due to LA Wildfires: Reports

LA's wildfires have caused widespread chaos, leading to evacuations, loss of lives, and significant damage. As a result, reports suggest that the prestigious Academy Awards may be canceled for the first time in history. Although the Academy Awards were postponed for two months in 2021 during the global lockdown, they were not canceled.

However, given the current devastation caused by the fires, the official ceremony usually attended by stars like Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg—is being closely monitored. A secret "contingency strategy" is in place, and there is now the possibility that the ceremony could be called off, similar to the response after the 9/11 attacks.

A source informed a news portal, stating, “The board’s primary concern is to avoid the appearance of celebrating while many Angelenos are facing heartbreak and unimaginable loss. Even if the fires were to subside in the next week, the reality is that the city will continue to suffer and cope with the aftermath for months. Therefore, the focus will shift toward support and fundraising when appropriate opportunities arise."

Even if the Oscars ceremony proceeds, the iconic goody bags—worth £140,000 ($171,000)—will be scrapped. In the past, these bags included a three-night stay in the Swiss Alps, beauty treatments, jewelry, and a £1,000 ($1,220) barbecue grill. However, board members have deemed these items “in bad taste” in light of the ongoing crisis.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the nomination voting period to January 17, with nominees now being announced at a virtual event on Thursday, January 23. The wildfires have already destroyed the homes of several A-listers, including Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Tragically, 25 people have lost their lives, and that number is expected to rise as emergency services continue searching through the wreckage.