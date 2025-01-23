Oscars 2025 to Pay Tribute to Los Angeles Amid Wildfire Crisis, No Live Performances

The 2025 Academy Awards will take place as scheduled on March 2, despite earlier concerns about potential cancellation due to wildfires in California. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences plans to honor Los Angeles, known as the "City of Dreams" and the heart of the film industry, highlighting its resilience and significance in cinema amid the ongoing crisis.

In a letter to members, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang stated, "We will honor Los Angeles as the city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience, as well as its role as a beacon for filmmakers and creative visionaries for over a century." They expressed a commitment to recognizing the strength, creativity, and optimism that define the city and its impact on the global entertainment industry.

Kramer and Yang emphasized that the ceremony will reflect recent challenges, particularly the wildfires, while celebrating the indomitable spirit of the city's residents and artistic community. The Academy aims to spotlight Los Angeles not only as a filming location but as an essential part of storytelling.

Additionally, the Academy announced a significant change in the ceremony's music presentations. This year, the Oscars will "move away" from traditional live performances of the Best Original Song nominees, shifting the focus to the songwriters themselves to honor their artistry and creative process.

Historically, live performances have highlighted this segment, but the new approach aims to give more recognition to the true nominees. As stated in the letter, "This year, the best original song category presentation will move away from live performances and will be focused on the songwriters." The Academy will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams behind the songs, providing deeper insight into the creative process and the individuals responsible for the music that enhances cinematic storytelling.