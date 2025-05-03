Oscars 2026: LA Marathon agrees to reschedule event to avoid conflict

Washington [US], May 3 : The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the organisers of the LA Marathon have reached an agreement to reschedule the marathon to avoid conflicting with the 2026 Oscars.

The Oscars will take place on a different date, while the LA Marathon will be held on the third Sunday in March, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The conflict arose when both events were scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026, with the LA Marathon route running through Hollywood Boulevard, where the Oscars red carpet is laid out in front of the Dolby Theatre.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, an agreement has been reached between the two parties, ensuring a smooth execution of both events.

Moving forward, the LA Marathon will take place on the third Sunday in March, while the Oscars will be held on a different date.

The two parties have also agreed to establish a partnership to promote each other's events, although details are yet to be announced, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

LA Mayor Karen Bass announced the agreement, highlighting the collaborative effort between the organisers of the LA Marathon and the Academy.

While the exact details of the agreement were largely resolved in direct talks between the two parties, the outcome ensures a successful execution of both events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor