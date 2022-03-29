Oscars spat: 'When awards are commercialised, talent becomes target of humiliation'

Chennai, March 29 Well-known Tamil film producer S.R. Prabhu has reacted to the slapping incident at the Oscars, involving Hollywood star Will Smith and presenter Chris Rock, saying the incident was the result of commercialising award functions.

Taking to Twitter, Prabhu, whose production house Dream Warrior Productions has delivered several critically acclaimed superhits in Tamil including 'Joker', 'Theeran Adhigaram Ondru' and 'Kaithi', said, "An award function is to appreciate talents. When it's commercialised, then talents become target of humiliation. A moment to cherish becomes a moment to forget. It may be boring to see it without a 'roast', but they are there because they already done their job by entertaining people!"

Prabhu wasn't the only one who chose to speak up about the incident. Other celebrities from Kollywood too reacted to the incident.

Director Venkat Prabhu, whose 'Manmadha Leelai' is scheduled to hit screens on April 1, tweeted, "So you think it's cool when Chris Rock thought it was 'funny' to 'joke' about the medical condition that Will Smith's wife has been diagnosed with at (the) Oscars?

He also posted a clipping of the medical condition that Jada has had. The clipping he posted read, "The actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018, and since then, she's been embracing the challenges of the condition and publicly displaying evidence of hair loss with confidence and candor."

