Otis Redding honoured with posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles [US], October 5 : Late vocalist Otis Redding recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star was accepted by Redding's daughter, Karla Redding Andrews.

Karla even took to Instagram and shared pictures from the felicitation ceremony.

In the pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Karla can be seen posing with a photograph of Otis Redding and his new star at a ceremony honouring Otis Redding on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Redding scored five Top 5 albums and 17 Top 20 singles on the R&B charts in less than six years of recording before he died in a plane crash in 1967 at the age of 26. At a time when airwaves and audiences were still heavily segregated, he became one of the country's highest-grossing acts, forever defining the brawny intensity of Southern Soul, Variety reported.

Much of Redding's greatest work came as an interpretive singer (often of such unlikely material as "Satisfaction" or his showstopping rendition of "Try a Little Tenderness"), but "The Big O" also wrote or co-wrote classics like "I've Been Loving You Too Long" and "Respect" which, in Aretha Franklin's transformative version, was named by Rolling Stone in 2021 as the greatest song of all time.

