OTT Is Still In The Evolving Stage: Sunjoy Waddhwa

Sunjoy Waddhwa, who has produced OTT series like Ranneeti, Your Honor ( Season 1 & 2 ) and Dark 7 White, to name some, under his banner Sphereorigins, feels that OTT platforms are still in a developing stage in India. However, he stressed that it has been a win-win for the audience.

He said, “In the world of OTT, viewers have a wider selection of options. Previously, General Entertainment Channels (GEC) provided a specific style of programming. Now, OTT services offer a wider variety of shows, giving audiences more choices than ever. People who didn't connect with GEC can now find entertainment through OTT, and vice versa. In that sense, audience has benefited since there are many options to explore. That said, it’s important to note that OTT is still developing and evolving.”

“Content creators are experimenting with different options to understand what engages audiences and what falls flat - whether it’s long-form content, short series, or determining the ideal number of episodes—be it eight or even a hundred. With so many choices for audiences, the process is always changing and evolving. While it may take some time to find the right balance, but one will crack the code for successful content creation,” he added.

Asked about bold content on OTT, he mentioned that though while some have taken daring steps, he believes there is always a subtle way to execute and present bold scenes.

He emphasized, "It depends on the type of shows being produced. Yes, some content on OTT does have daring elements, while others stick to conventional approaches. Ultimately, it’s about the story being told; if a narrative calls for bold elements, there are nuanced ways to portray them without relying on surface-level sensationalism.”

“Even if the subject is a little bold, it’s all about how you execute and present it. The subject can be bold, but it should be approached and executed with class,“ he added.

Sunjoy agreed that nudity was not seen or appreciated on GEC but it's become quite common with the rise of OTT.

He stated, “GEC is still operating under the same parameters as earlier. OTT introduced a brand-new format, alongside new content and perspectives. However, if nudity is forced into a show, it feels unnatural; if it's integrated organically and handled in a classy manner, it works.”

There is a major shift in content viewing in India. He pointed out that traditional television has always been for family-viewing - a shared experience among all family members watching as one unit. In contrast, OTT is a personal space which allows users to engage with content as per their preferences. “It caters to diverse audience focussing on specific age group. So it’s a targeted approach catering to interests of individuals and the curated content is also rated accordingly,” Sunjoy ended.