OTT movie ‘Another Simple Favor’ to open SXSW FILM & TV Festival 2025

Mumbai, Feb 5 The upcoming movie ‘Another Simple Favor’ is set to open the SXSW FILM & TV Festival 2025. The film is a follow-up to director Paul Feig’s ‘A Simple Favor’, which will release globally on Prime Video on May 1.

The SXSW premiere of ‘Another Simple Favor’ will be held on March 7 at the Paramount Theatre. The film stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, and Ian Ho.

Director and producer, Paul Feig said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit”.

He further mentioned, “So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot”.

Talking about the same, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement, “Paul Feig has once again delivered the perfect blend of mystery, wit, and unexpected twists in the highly anticipated Another Simple Favor. The cast, led by the extraordinarily talented Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, brings life to a script that propels the sequel to new heights”.

She added, “We are beyond grateful for our collaborations with Paul, Blake, Anna, and the entire cast and filmmaking team. We could not be more excited to share the next chapter of this saga with the always enthusiastic SXSW audience and ultimately with our Prime Video customers around the world”.

