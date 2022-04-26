OTT release of K-drama 'Soundtrack #1' on April 27

Mumbai, April 26 South Korean drama series, 'Soundtrack #1' is all set to bow down on OTT.

The series, which centres around the lives of two best friends who put everything on the line when they move in together, stars popular Korean actress Han So-hee known for her work in 'The World of The Married' and K-pop star Park Hyungsik.

The story of 'Soundtrack #1' has been crafted by Ahn Saebom and sees celebrated director Kim Heewon (Vincenzo) at the helm of affairs and features an impressive soundtrack composed of some of Korea's most talented musical artists.

The series, which will be streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, marks the platform's second Korean drama in India after 'Snowdrop'.

Set in modern-day Korea, the romantic series focuses on the lives of two best friends, Han Sunwoo (Park Hyungsik) and Lee Eunsoo (Han Sohee), who have known each other for over 20 years.

As they start living together for a two-week period, love blossoms between them, threatening to either elevate or end their friendship forever.

'Soundtrack #1' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 27 and will also be available with Hindi dubs.

