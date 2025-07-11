New OTT Releases This Week (July 7–13): Narivetta, Aap Jaisa Koi, Madea’s Destination Wedding, Moonwalk & More – New Web Series and Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

From hard-hitting Malayalam dramas to heartfelt Hindi romance and gripping international thrillers, this week’s OTT releases bring a diverse mix of films and series across platforms like SonyLIV, Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and Lionsgate Play.

Here is a roundup of the major releases between July 7 and July 11.

Narivetta

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Release Date: July 11

Starring Tovino Thomas and directed by Arunraj Manohar, Narivetta is inspired by real-life incidents that once stirred the conscience of Kerala. The film follows a police officer posted in Muthanga, who, along with his team, must manage a tense situation. What unfolds during their mission forms the crux of the story. The film also features Tamil filmmaker Cheran, Priyamvadha Krishna, Rini Udayakumar and Prasanth Madhavan in key roles.

Moonwalk

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 8

Directed by A K Vinod, Moonwalk captures the rise of breakdance culture in 1980s Kerala. Set in Thiruvananthapuram, the story follows a group of youngsters drawn to Michael Jackson’s moonwalk and its influence on street dance. Backed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Listin Stephen, and featuring mostly newcomers, the film brings the retro spirit alive with music by Prashant Pillai.

Aap Jaisa Koi

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: July 11

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh headline this romantic drama directed by Nishil Sheth. The story revolves around Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved Sanskrit professor in Jamshedpur, whose quiet routine is disrupted when he falls for Madhu Bose, a vibrant French teacher. The film explores how love blooms despite age, social expectations and family opposition.

Foundation – Season 3

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Release Date: July 11

Based on Isaac Asimov’s acclaimed novels, Foundation returns with its third season. The new episodes take viewers deeper into a universe where the Galactic Empire faces collapse. A group of visionaries must now fight not just for survival but to shape the future of civilisation as rival factions rise and power shifts threaten peace.

Madea’s Destination Wedding

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: July 11

Tyler Perry returns as Madea in the thirteenth instalment of the Madea cinematic universe. The film follows the Simmons family as they travel to the Bahamas for a wedding. However, events take an unexpected turn as the bride-to-be begins to question her relationship. The film features Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton and David Mann.

Four Years Later

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: July 11

Four Years Later tells the story of a couple reuniting after time apart, only to confront the unresolved emotions that still linger. The film navigates the complexity of second chances, personal growth and whether love can survive time and change.