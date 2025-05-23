OTT Releases This Week: Abhilasham, Hunt, Criminal Justice Season 4 & More – Top Picks for Your Weekend Watchlist

The month of May 2025 brings a fresh wave of OTT releases across major platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Manorama Max, and JioHotstar. With titles ranging from romantic dramas and horror thrillers to game shows and medical series, viewers can expect a wide range of content that blends emotion, suspense, and entertainment. From the heartwarming tale of childhood love in Abhilasham to the chilling forensic mystery in Hunt, the lineup showcases regional and global stories tailored for digital audiences.

OTT Releases this Week:

Abhilasham (May 23 | Prime Video)

Directed by Shamzu Zayba, Abhilasham stars Saiju Kurup and Tanvi Ram. The film follows two childhood friends reunited in their hometown. Kurup’s character, Abhilash, hopes to rekindle lost love, but the past may pose new challenges. The cast also includes Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Uma K.P.

Hunt (May 23 | Manorama Max)

A Malayalam psychological horror film, Hunt is directed by Shaji Kailas and features Bhavana in the lead role. Playing a forensic doctor investigating a strange murder, she encounters the spirit of Dr. Sara, a woman long deceased. The cast includes Chandunadh, Renji Panicker, and Dain Davis.

Criminal Justice – A Family Matter (May 22 | JioCinema)

Pankaj Tripathi returns in the fourth season of this legal drama. This time, the focus shifts to complex family disputes. The series continues its in-depth look into how law intersects with personal lives.

Nine Perfect Strangers – Season 2 (May 22 | Prime Video)

The second season of this psychological mystery follows a new set of guests at a wellness retreat. As they seek healing, they uncover unexpected layers of truth and emotional unrest.

Motorheads (May 20 | Prime Video)

This coming-of-age drama is set in the town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania. It follows a group of teenagers who form deep friendships through their shared love for automobiles. The series stars Ryan Phillipe, Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, and Nicolas Cantu.

Our Unwritten Seoul (May 24 | Netflix)

This Korean drama stars Park Bo-Young and Park Jin-Young as twin sisters who swap lives. The story explores identity, relationships, and the emotional complexities of their decision.

Fear Street: Prom Queen (May 23 | Netflix)

The popular Fear Street franchise returns with a new psychological horror film set in 1988. When prom night contestants begin disappearing, Shadyside High turns into the scene of a terrifying showdown. The film stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, and Lili Taylor.

Heartbeat – Season 2 (May 22 | JioHotstar)

The Tamil-language medical drama returns with new episodes set in RK Multispeciality Hospital. It portrays the lives of doctors, surgeons, and residents facing high-stakes medical cases. The cast includes Deepa Balu, Amit Bhargav, and Shraddha Srinath.

Find the Farzi (May 23 | JioHotstar)

RJ Karishma hosts this reality game show where five contestants try to identify the odd one out. It promises a mix of strategy, fun, and unexpected reveals.

Truth or Trouble (May 19 | JioHotstar)

Hosted by YouTuber Harsh Beniwal, this talk-reality show puts guests through a lie detector test. The program aims to reveal deep secrets and hidden truths in a playful but dramatic format.